WINDSOR -- The Greater Essex County District School Board says term one report cards will not be issued for elementary students.

The board says it is a result of the on-going provincial contract negotiations and legal strike action involving the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario.

There will be no report cards for GECDSB students in Grades 1-8 and the Kindergarten Communication of Learning reports will also not be issued.

“It is our expectation that communication with parents/guardians is on-going throughout the year,” the board said in a statement.

The board encourages parents to contact their child’s teacher if they have questions regarding academic achievement or well-being.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board will be sending home report cards; both elementary and secondary.

The WECDSB says letter grades and/or percentages will be included with no comments. A cover letter will be inserted in all elementary report card envelopes so parents are aware that their child’s report cards may look different.

ETFO President Sam Hammond has said the main issues in bargaining include classroom size, resources for students with special needs, and protection of full-day kindergarten.

With a file from The Canadian Press.