MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society says a number of ducklings were rescued from a drain on Friday thanks to the sharp eyes of some area shoppers.

The humane society says it all started when some people out for groceries at the Real Canadian Superstore on Talbot Street East in Leamington noticed a duck wandering around and became concerned.

They found that a number of the duck's babies had fallen into and become trapped in a drain.

Citizens were able to get a few of them out and reunited then with their mother, but equipment had to be brought in to rescue the rest.

Representatives with humane society, along with Essex County Animal Control Services and Wings Rehab Centre responded and were able to rescue the remaining ducklings.

The family was taken to Wings to warm up and recover.