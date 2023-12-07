Windsor-Essex beers well represented at Ontario Brewing Awards

The accolades poured in for Windsor-Essex beers at this year’s Ontario Brewing Awards.

Walkerville Brewery had a hopped up night taking home a total of four awards. The brewery took home a gold for its Imperial Stout, a gold for the Geronimo IPA, a gold for its easy stout and a bronze for the Waterfront Wit.

“We’re thrilled with the results of this year’s Ontario Brewing Awards” said Ian Gourlay, partner at the brewery “Winning four awards in a very competitive provincial brewing competition is no easy feat, so we could not be more proud of our talented team of brewers who continue to brew great, award winning beers.”

Kingsville Brewery took home the bronze in the ‘Wood Beer’ category for its Barrel Aged Stout. While Sons of Kent won gold in the same category for its Mammoth beer.

The Grove Brewing Company also won bronze in the Dark British Beer category for its Clubhouse Oatmeal Stout.

The Ontario Brewing Awards invites craft breweries from across the province to showcase their best brews in 37 beer categories.