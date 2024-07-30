Here’s when you can expect a settlement payment from Loblaw for admitting to bread price fixing

WINDSOR
    A Windsor law firm has been working on the case since it first came to light nearly a decade ago.

    “I'm expecting millions and millions of people are going to [make a] claim,” lawyer Jay Strosberg told CTV News. “It's just going to be assumed that almost everybody is included.”

    However, Strosberg said it will take some time before payments start to be paid out to consumers.

    “I’m hoping to distribute next year,” Strosberg said. “By the time we get the approvals, we’re going to be into Q1 (quarter one) anyway and to get the administrator geared up to do something like this, its going to be months.”

    Strosberg said courts in Quebec and Ontario must first approve the settlement with Loblaw announced July 25 and then must also approve of a distribution plan.

    In the meantime, he said Canadians can register for updates on their website.

    Registered members will get all of the updates, including details on how to submit a claim.

    And, don’t worry Strosberg says; Canadians likely won’t need to find all of their grocery receipts.

    “I think that you’re going to know whether you’ve bought bread over the past 20 years. If the answer is yes, you certify,” Strosberg said. “I wouldn’t be combing through the shoe box if I were you.”

    He anticipates Canadians will need to fill out a “one-pager” to declare they bought packaged bread from one of the large retailers in order to qualify.

    How much the payment is will depend on how many Canadians submit declarations.

