WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex has announced the location of their first set of pop-up vaccination clinic while supplies last.

Local residents aged 18 and over living in the postal codes N9A and N9C can receive their vaccine on Monday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at:

St. Angela Centre and Hall - 750 Erie Street East

Mackenzie Hall - 3277 Sandwich Street West

The health unit says people in the two hotspot nighbourhoods face a number of social challenges including education, income, healthcare, and language barriers.

The health unit expects to have approximately 1000 does between the two sites.