WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting twelve more people have died related to COVID-19 in the region.

WECHU says 10 deaths were residents in long-term care or retirement homes and two were people from the community.

“They are not just a number to us,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed. “They are all people.”

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 202 people.The health unit says 134 deaths have been residents or workers in long-term care and retirement homes.

There are 201 new cases of the virus on Friday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 9,246 confirmed cases, including 6,554 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

51 are related to outbreaks

6 are close contacts

1 is community acquired

143 are still under investigation

WECHU says 2,490 cases are considered active. There are 93 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 16 people are in the ICU.

There are several outbreaks in the region, including 20 at LTC and retirement homes, 15 at workplaces, three community outbreaks and one outbreak at Windsor Regional Hospital.

More coming.