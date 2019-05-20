

CTV Windsor





Windsor police screened 300 drivers during the long weekend and didn’t find one impaired.

The RIDE program was held in the city at two locations Friday night heading into Saturday.

The community leader of Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Windsor was pleased with the outcome.

Chaouki Hamka says impaired driving is still happening, but the results over the weekend show progress being made.

"When you see numbers like 300 cars stopped and there are zero infractions, that does give you hope that people are really getting the message and they're not making that horrible decision to drive impaired," he says.

"…People don't really have any excuse whatsoever to not know what impaired driving is, how deadly it is and how illegal it is."

Hamka hopes the momentum continues.

"We still got to work just as hard or even harder to make sure that we're out there constantly protecting our community in every way we can and continue to keep impaired drivers off our roads," says Hamka, who added police in Windsor-Essex have done a great job holding the line on impaired driving.

Sgt. Steve Betteridge added the public can always help the traffic unit with their job.

He says residents should call 911 immediately if they suspect someone is driving under the influence.

Dispatchers will need as much information about the vehicle as possible so patrol officers can intercept the driver quickly, he says.