Arrest made during R.I.D.E. Program in Windsor
A Windsor Police R.I.D.E. program February 16, 2018 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police via Twitter)
AM800, CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, February 17, 2018 3:06PM EST
One arrest and a number of charges after a Windsor Police R.I.D.E. program.
Officers were set up at three locations throughout the city late Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Close to 450 cars were stopped.
One person was arrested for 'Exceed Breath Limit' while four other tickets were handed out.