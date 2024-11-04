WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor downs visiting Flint

    Windsor defeated Fling 4-1 on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Source: X) Windsor defeated Fling 4-1 on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Source: X)
     AJ Spellacy scored a goal and added an assist as the Windsor Spitfires beat the visiting Flint Firebirds 4-1.

    Ethan Martin, Tnias Mathurin and Liam Greentree also scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (12-2-1-0).

    Xavier Tessier scored for the Firebirds (6-8-0-1).

