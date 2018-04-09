

CTV Windsor





A Windsor family doctor pleaded not guilty to six counts of sexual assault to begin his trial in Superior Court on Monday.

Bassam El-Tatari is facing accusations from six alleged victims, all are former patients.

Windsor police have launched an on Jan. 8, 2015. When officers went to an alleged victim’s home, she told police she attended her physician’s office earlier in the day and was allegedly touched inappropriately.

The doctor went to police headquarters on Jan. 11 and he was arrested. He was subsequently released on a promise to appear and he had his first court appearance in February, 2015.

