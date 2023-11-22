Windsor-Detroit border crossing being monitored after explosion at Niagara border

Windsor-Detroit border crossings are being monitored after an explosion at the Rainbow Bridge Canada-U-S. border crossing in Niagara.

According to multiple reports, two individuals believed to be in the vehicle have been pronounced dead. One patient injured in the explosion is also being treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in New York with non-life-threatening injuries, an official with the hospital confirmed.

Neal Belitsky, CEO of the Detroit Windsor Tunnel tells CTV News there are no back ups at the tunnel and traffic is flowing on Wednesday afternoon.

“We continue to monitor the situation with U.S. and Canadian customs,” said Belitsky.

The Ambassador Bridge Company also issued a statement.

“We continue to monitor the situation at the Rainbow Bridge and Niagara area. We continue to communication with CBP and CBSA. The Ambassador Bridge remains open with no delays in either direction,” said the statement.

According to the CBSA website, the Ambassador Bridge has no delays for passenger vehicles and a 25 minute delay for commercial vehicles.

“We are aware of an evolving situation at Rainbow Bridge,” said a statement from the CBSA. “We are liaising with our U.S. counterparts on this matter. The FBI is leading on the ongoing investigation.”

All border crossings in Niagara have been closed following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Buffalo field office said it was investigating the explosion, which took place on the U.S. side of the border, in a statement issued just after 1 p.m. Debris is scattered about inside the customs plaza at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens posted on social media Wednesday afternoon that they are “monitoring the situation at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls for any local impact. Both Windsor border crossings remain open,” said Dilkens.

Security presence has also been increased at the site of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Windsor.

“We can’t speak to details of the incident at the Rainbow Bridge. While the entrances to our construction sites are staffed by security personnel and access is limited to those working on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, we have taken the proactive step of increasing security presence at this time. Construction activities remain ongoing,” said Tara Carson, director of communications for Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

On Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had been briefed by Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Advisor on the situation.

“We are in contact with the U.S Officials. The Minister of Public Safety, RCMP and CBSA are fully engaged and providing all necessary support,” the prime minister's statement reads.

~ With files from CTV News Toronto’s Abby O'Brien.