WINDSOR, ONT. -- As the federal government implements strict rules around cross-border travel Wednesday, experts and officials are reacting positively to the decision to maintain commerce.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that the Canada-U.S. border will close to all non-essential travel by tourists and visitors, but shipments, trade and commerce will not be affected by the new restrictions.

This unprecedented measure is the latest effort from governments attempting to limit the cross-border spread of COVID-19, while considering the ongoing need for workers who cross the border daily, such as truck drivers who are transporting everything from groceries to medical supplies.

According to border experts, it’s important to keep the border open to commerce because roughly $2 billion of goods and merchandise cross on a daily basis.

“The fact that this is by mutual agreement rather than both sides imposing restrictions independently is very positive,” says Bill Anderson, the director the Cross Border Institute at the University of Windsor. “The important thing is to keep the trade flowing, which mostly means the trucks.”

“Complete closure would lead to the closure of many factories on both sides of the border,” Anderson added, noting the effects would be felt primarily by the automotive industry.

“In automotive the parts that go into the assembly plant frequently have to cross the border. So the whole supply chain could collapse and production would cease.”

Meantime, Windsor tourism officials are thankful for the tightened restrictions barring non-essential trips.

Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island CEO Gordon Orr says he never thought he’d say this, but he’s “happy” the border is closed to tourists, noting not much is open for people to do right now anyway.

Orr also believes when the health crisis is over, people may not be “eager” to get on planes, which in turn could help local tourism benefit from an increase in “rubber tire tourists” who would prefer a stay-cation.

-With files from CTV Windsor’s Michelle Maluske