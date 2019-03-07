

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man charged in a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a woman is no longer facing charges.

The crash happened on Feb. 14 in the area of George Avenue and Reginald Street.

One vehicle came to rest on the front lawn of a nearby home.

One of the drivers allegedly walked away from the scene but was later arrested.

But police say they have determined a 20-year-old man, who was originally arrested on Feb. 15 for dangerous driving causing bodily harm and failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, was not the suspect driver.

So police say no charges are being pursued against the 20-year-old man at this time.

The driver of the second vehicle in the crash was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police have confirmed the driver has passed away.

Family members have confirmed to CTV News that 69-year-old Karen Kelly passed away on Feb. 26.

A celebration of her life was held earlier this week.

Police do say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.