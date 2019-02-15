

CTV Windsor





A 20-year-old Windsor man is facing charges and a woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in east Windsor.

On Thursday around 8:05 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the intersection of George Avenue at Reginald Street for a report of a motor vehicle collision between a silver Cadillac and white Chrysler sedan.

While enroute, information was provided to officers that a male driving the Cadillac had fled the scene on foot northbound on George Avenue.

Officers attended the scene and observed the Chrysler on the front lawn of a residence and the Cadillac on a curb approximately 50 feet from the intersection.

The adult female driver of the Chrysler was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers from the Accident Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Identification Branch attended and processed the scene. The intersection was reopened in the early morning hours.

Through investigation, officers identified the male suspect.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, officers located and arrested the suspect without incident in the 1100 block of St Louis Avenue.

The Windsor man is facing charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and failing to remain at the scene of accident causing bodily harm.

He was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.