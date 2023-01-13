Windsor council asked to support Capital Power gas plant expansion, despite resident opposition
A power generator in Windsor is looking for a green light from the city to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to double its power generating capacity, but it’s coming against some opposition from residents.
Capital Power wants to build two new natural gas turbines to help bridge the power gap in the short-term.
Capital Power, located at the corner of Cadillac Street and Riverside Drive in east Windsor, currently generates 92 megawatts of energy for Ontario’s grid.
A proposal going before city council on Monday, Jan. 16 aims to add 100 megawatts of capacity by adding twin natural gas turbines on the 1.5 acre site.
“This region needs power. And people know when they wake up in the morning and they flip the switch, they want the lights to go on,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.
Council is being asked to provide a municipal support resolution that will then go to the Independent Electricity Systems Operator (IESO) for a final decision.
The IESO has pegged Windsor as a high priority location for up to 1,500 megawatts of natural gas capacity in the short-term.
Future economic development — specifically related to the NextStar EV battery plant — relies on projects like this, according to Dilkens.
“The question is really simple. Do you want power in the city of Windsor in the county of Essex to be able to grow our region and provide the power that's required?” asked the mayor. “If the answer is yes, we have to support these types of applications.”
But just a few months ago Capital Power pitched a different idea altogether: a battery energy storage system for up to 40 megawatts of new power.
“It's a strange pivot to the gas plants when they are bad for health, bad for climate and a risky financial decision,” said Kiemia Rezagian of the Windsor Essex Youth Climate Council.
Rezagian said adding gas plants at a time when the country is working towards cleaner energy solutions by 2035 is a bad decision for many reasons when a viable alternative has been pitched and supported by council already.
She’s asking residents to write their councillors and the mayor to dissuade them from supporting the application.
“Please stand behind the climate commitments you've already made. City council, in fact, already supported a gas power phase out in 2020,” Rezagian said. “So this is in opposition of what they've already said they support.”
According to a city report, plans shifted following a “transmission deliverability” assessment showing a higher capacity for transmission at the site than anticipated.
In a report going before council, the city acknowledges a gas plant may negatively impact Windsor’s efforts at greenhouse gas reduction.
Mayor Dilkens confirms he’s received many letters in opposition to the project, but still needs to support the application.
He says not voting yes to this project or others which provide additional energy not only affects their ability to provide power for existing and prospective residents and businesses, it could also force the province to take emergency actions such as conservation appeals and rotating blackouts.
“Climate change is really an important issue. But we have to balance what we're doing,” said Dilkens.
“At the end of the day, if we don't have power and we can't attract new jobs, if we can't provide power for existing employers here in the city of Windsor, we're in trouble.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?
Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Canadian rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died, his brother confirmed on Twitter.
A rare green comet will soon approach Earth for first time in 50,000 years
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
Canada is over the peak of flu season: FluWatch report
Canada's flu season is officially winding down, according to the first national FluWatch report of 2023, which was released Friday.
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
Wind chill of -55, flood risk, 40 cm of snow: Weather warnings in place from coast to coast to coast
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts for all three of Canada's coasts, warning of a mix of rain, freezing drizzle, snow and extreme cold are expected across the country.
Penalties for public servants who won't go back to office to be handled individually
The federal government says repercussions for public servants who refuse to return to in-person work will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
Ukrainian doctors remove unexploded grenade from injured soldier's chest
An injured Ukrainian soldier had an unexploded grenade successfully removed from his chest earlier this week, according to the country's military doctors.
Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland next to son
Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland, her father Elvis' mansion that on Friday was a gathering place for fans who were distraught over the singer-songwriter's death a day earlier.
Kitchener
-
Die-hard bikers turn out for snowy Friday the 13th in Dover, but most leave motorcycles at home
Snowy cold conditions appear to have kept the usual crowds away from Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
-
Thieves flip 8 trucks at gravel pit outside Guelph, Ont. to get at catalytic converters
Police are investigating after someone flipped over eight large trucks at a gravel pit outside Aberfoyle and stole the vehicles’ catalytic converters.
-
Hiring of personal staff divides Region of Waterloo councillors
Some Region of Waterloo councillors are questioning Coun. Rob Deutschmann’s decision to hire two people out of pocket to help him with his council duties, citing an issue of inequality among councillors.
London
-
North Huron recreation users push back against proposed budget cuts
Corey and Glen Pullman have been relying on Wingham’s indoor pool for the past year and half, as Glen recovers from a stroke.
-
Flack defends reported plan to fix surgery backlog
Elgin Middlesex London MPP Rob Flack is defending the province’s plan to tackle surgery backlogs.
-
Body of man found two weeks after being reported missing
Sarnia police say the body of a man previously reported missing has been found. Anthony Robertson was reported missing Dec. 29 and deemed a vulnerable person, prompting an intense search by Sarnia police and other community agencies such as OPP and fire.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Company allegedly didn't have proper safety measures at Barrie, Ont. site where 6 young adults died
Police allege a construction company failed to secure a site in Barrie, Ont., where six young adults were killed in a crash in August.
-
Innisfil man accused of stealing food delivery car faces multiple charges
An Innisfil man accused of forcibly removing a driver from a food delivery vehicle and driving off faces multiple charges.
-
Fireplace ashes cause $25,000 in damages in Gravenhurst
It's the third time this week Gravenhurst firefighters have been called to extinguish either a chimney fire or fireplace ashes reigniting.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect arrested in threats that closed northern high school, charges include child porn
Ontario Provincial Police said Friday they have arrested a suspect connected to online threats that closed Timiskaming District Secondary School in New Liskeard for two days this week.
-
Historic Manitoulin lodge with a tragic past is up for sale
One of Manitoulin Island's most historic and noteworthy properties is up for sale. The Dodge Lodge, which made international headlines in the 1930s after an heir to the car fortune died in the North Channel, is being sold.
-
Algoma University prof suspended after accusations of sexual assaulting students
Algoma University says one of its professors is suspended after Sault police charged him with assault and sexual assault involving students.
Ottawa
-
Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 16 cm of snow on Friday
The first significant snowstorm of 2023 blanketed Ottawa with 16 cm of fresh snow on Friday, slowing down the commute for drivers and transit riders.
-
Unions call on federal government to halt return-to-office plan for employees
Two federal unions are calling on the federal government to halt the return-to-office plans on the eve of tens of thousands of federal employees returning to work two or three days a week.
-
The Savoy Brasserie in Westboro set to close, with Zak's Diner moving in
The Savoy Brasserie is closing its doors in Westboro, with Zak's Diner planning to move into the location in February.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman tracks down her missing suitcase but Sunwing won't let her get it
A woman whose suitcase was left behind by Sunwing two weeks ago says she knows 'exactly where it is' but the airline refuses to let her pick it up.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Worker dies after St. Catharines industrial fire, police say
Niagara police say the lone worker hospitalized after a fire at a hazardous waste facility in St. Catharines, Ont., has died.
-
Man charged in death of Scarborough father previously lived in same apartment building
Toronto police have charged 37-year-old Devret Clarke with one count of first-degree murder in the death of a Scarborough father, and residents tell CTV News Toronto they used to live in the same apartment building.
Montreal
-
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
-
Fans brave snowstorm to get early access to Nike shoe inspired by Montreal bagel
Montrealers really like their bagels — and shoes — apparently. Scores of sneaker fans lined up in a snowstorm Friday morning just to get their hands on Nike's latest creation inspired by the Montreal icon — the bagel.
-
'Gentle and hard-working': Woman found dead in Mont Saint-Hilaire was mother, health-care worker
Nadine Flora Alinanyinyi, the 34-year-old woman found dead at a Mont Saint-Hilaire home on Thursday, was a healthcare worker who recently had a baby, according to her employer.
Atlantic
-
Emergency departments are in a state of crisis, Halifax ER chief says
The head of emergency medicine for Halifax and the surrounding area says ERs are under the most extreme pressure that he's seen in his 23-year career, and he says it's taking a toll on patients and health-care workers.
-
School bus crashes as winter storm brings messy roads, closures to parts of the Maritimes
Friday is a snow day for students in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island as a winter storm brings a mix of snow, wind, freezing rain and rain to the region.
-
Risk of flooding and ice for the Maritimes continues into weekend
The snowiest part of a storm system hit fast and hard across the Maritimes Friday morning and afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Two women try to steal man’s dog while out walking: police
Winnipeg police are looking for two suspects after receiving reports that they tried to steal a man’s dog on Thursday.
-
'Safety's number 1:' tiny home village for homeless opens in Winnipeg
Bundles of dried sage tied together with red ribbon hang from black fixtures connected to wood-panelled walls.
-
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Canadian rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died, his brother confirmed on Twitter.
Calgary
-
Man accused of recording woman showering at Lethbridge YMCA
A 34-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly filmed a woman having a shower at a YMCA in Lethbridge earlier this week.
-
Decades-old bingo machine for sale by Alberta government
It delighted residents of a Calgary long-term care centre for years, but now its number has come up.
-
Respite care workers return to Calgary's Rotary Flames House
Staff members pulled away from their roles providing respite care for children and their families in Calgary will be returning to their regular duties.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton-born Kyle Edward Ball on selling his first horror feature to Shudder, online leak, and Friday the 13th hometown premiere
An Edmonton-born filmmaker's debut horror movie hits theatres on Friday the 13th, including at Metro Cinema in his hometown.
-
1 in custody, 1 still at large after home west of Edmonton destroyed by Molotov cocktail
One person has been arrested and police are searching for a second after one home was destroyed and another was damaged in two Molotov cocktail incidents on the Enoch Cree Nation earlier this week.
-
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses appeal request by Edmonton nightclub promoter convicted of sexual assault
Convicted Edmonton rapist Matthew McKnight's appeal request was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
More cases of 'Kraken' variant detected in B.C., but province has good protection, officials say
B.C.'s top doctor says the province has confirmed more cases of the so-called "Kraken" variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, but it is not currently the strain responsible for most infections in B.C.
-
100-unit rental building proposed for vacant lot 2 blocks from Granville Island
A developer has applied for permission to build a 100-unit apartment building on a vacant, triangular lot near Granville Island in Vancouver.
-
Arson charges laid after house fire in Coquitlam, RCMP say
A suspect has been charged in connection to a house fire that sparked in Coquitlam on Wednesday morning.