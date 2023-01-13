Windsor council asked to support Capital Power gas plant expansion, despite resident opposition

Capital Power is making an application to the IESO to double its capacity at this power generation station pictured here in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) Capital Power is making an application to the IESO to double its capacity at this power generation station pictured here in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?

Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a keynote address on the Canada-Mexico relationship and North American competitiveness at the Centro University in Mexico City, Mexico, Wednesday Jan.11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver