WINDSOR -- A Windsor brewery is expanding.

Craft Heads Brewing Company is located at the corner of Pelissier and University.

If Windsor city council agrees with a committee recommendation, they'll get some financial help.

The committee is recommending Craft Heads receive $20,000 for facade improvement at its extended location, which will house most of the brew tanks.

"We do have some bigger plans in the near future looking to open it up a little bit more, so with this grant, we're able to reinvest into the brewery,” says Brian Datoc. “So hopefully by our five years anniversary, everything will be up and running."