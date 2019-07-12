Windsor baseball game cancelled due to fish flies
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 9:58AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 12, 2019 10:14AM EDT
Fish flies continue to be a nuisance to folks living near the water, but now the seasonal pest is starting to have a broader impact.
The fish flies were really bad in Forest Glade on Monday night.
The bugs were so bad at the ball diamond under the lights the game was cancelled.
This was supposed to be a double-header to make up for previous games being cancelled for rain.