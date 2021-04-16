WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Assembly Plant will be shut down for another week due to a shortage of microchips, Unifor Local 444 says.

According to the union, the plant be closed the week of April 26, set to resume production on May 3.

The plant has been shut down since March 29 and was slated to reopen after four weeks due to the crucial parts shortage.

Microchips are responsible for any electronics in a vehicle, from the braking system to the navigation board.

The assembly plant faced a three-week shut down in February due to a worldwide shortage.

Microchips are in high demand by customers for electronics like laptops to work from home and gaming systems.