WINDSOR -- A fire in Windsor has proven deadly after crews were called to a burning apartment building near the city core on Thursday night -- and now, investigators believe it was intentionally set.

Firefighters rushed to the building at Ouellette Avenue and Hanna Street around 8 p.m. on Thursday to find heavy smoke coming from a ground floor unit facing Dufferin Street.

AM800 News reports a man was pulled from the apartment onto the back lawn where first responders performed C.P.R. until paramedics could arrive on scene.

Ouellette fire, crews assessing damage to the suites and air quality in the building for tenants to return. Person rescued, male has succumb to injuries sustained in the fire. WFRS and OFM investigators will be conducting the investigation of this fire. *JL

The man rescued from the apartment succumbed to his injuries, according to John Lee, Chief Fire Prevention Officer for Windsor Fire and Rescue Services.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $100,000.

It is the fourth victim of a fatal fire in Windsor this year.

Everyone was allowed back into the building on Thursday evening, except four residents and two dogs, who have been displaced.

The scene continues to be controlled by emergency officials as an investigation begins. An inspector from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal remains on scene and the investigation continues.

— with files from Gord Bacon/AM800 News