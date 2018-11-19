

Ford City will be getting a boost from the city.

Council approved a community improvement plan for the area Monday night that’s been in the works for about a decade.

It’s providing a $250,000 fund for businesses and residents to tap into grants and development incentives. The money is being transferred from the Brownfield Redevelopment Fund so the new CIP comes at no additional cost to taxpayers.

Among the various grants available, the CIP also allows homeowners to apply for a residential rehab grant, where the city will match funds up to 15-thousand dollars per household.

Community members are celebrating the new plan.

“You see the differences that are happening,” says Kerry Ippolito, a Ford City resident. “I think that we’ve gone so far on our own, and now this is just a huge tool that’s going to bring us over the other side of the mountain.”