Matt Marchand has announced additional support and endorsement for his mayoral campaign.

Ontario Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Allan O’Dette and the Windsor and District Labour Council are endorsing Marchand.

“Transparency and commitment to advocating on behalf of Windsor was always top of Matt’s agenda in all aspects of his Chamber work,” said O'Dette in a news release.

O’Dette worked with Marchand for five years on various provincial initiatives.

“Matt has a strong business background, but his proven leadership demonstrates that he can bring not only business and labour together, but he can bring the community together to get results,” said WDLC president Brian Hogan.

Marchand partnered with Hogan and the WDLC to produce the All Candidates Provincial Debate earlier this year.

He has already received endorsement from Unifor Local 444.

Marchand is one of five candidates running for the Mayor’s job in Windsor.

Incumbent Drew Dilkens is seeking a second term. Tom Hensel, Ernie Lamont and Frank Dyck have also filed their papers.

The municipal election is Oct. 22.