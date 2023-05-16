Windsor airport has one-month runway before any impact from looming WestJet pilot strike

The union representing WestJet pilots has issued a 72-hour strike notice which could ground flights Friday morning, but Windsor International Airport (YQG) won’t see any immediate impact, according to airport CO Mark Galvin.

WestJet kicks off its seasonal schedule with direct flights from Windsor to Calgary three days a week, starting on June 15. In early July, those flights occur daily until just after Labour Day weekend.

“There’s obviously it's some time between now and then,” said Galvin. “I would just say to everyone, obviously, this is an evolving situation, pretty dynamic and just keep monitoring the situation.”

The union said last week the issues revolve around job protection, pay and scheduling, but the Calgary-based airline said its pilots are among the best paid in Canada.

“Obviously, I think both sides want to deal. It's just obviously gotta respect the process that they're they're undergoing and going through,” the YQG CEO said.

“Just keep watching it. It's obviously in the news pretty much every day,” he said. “We’re always very hopeful that resolution will be reached in short order and give some certainty to the passengers that are traveling to Calgary from Windsor.”

Galvin said its best to check online to see if you can still book tickets, as it’s done through the airline.

Additional service from Flair Airlines begins on June 7, with direct flights from Windsor to Vancouver if anyone is looking to travel out west, should the job action continue into June, said Galvin.