Winds gusting up to 70km/hr in Windsor-Essex prompts special weather statement

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia loses warship, says attacks on Kyiv will increase

Russia's Defence Ministry promised Friday to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine's alleged aggression on Russian territory, an ominous warning that followed Moscow's stinging loss of its flagship in the Black Sea.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver