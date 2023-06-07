Widespread smoke prompts special air quality statement for Windsor-Essex

Lingering smoke from various wildfires across the country has worsened Windsor’s air quality health index to eight.

Environment Canada and Climate Change issued a special air quality statement for the region Wednesday morning.

It said high levels of air pollution have developed due to smoke from forest fires and that smoke plumes from fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario have resulted in deteriorated air quality.

The agency said poor air quality will persist into the weekend and urges people to reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, saying children and the elderly should also take it easy.

Both the public and catholic school boards in Windsor-Essex have shared the air quality advisory with all principals, cautioning them about strenuous outdoor activity, advising to stop any outdoor activities if someone in their care experiences shortness of breath, wheezing, severe coughing, dizziness or chest pains.