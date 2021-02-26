WINDSOR, ONT. -- New details are emerging about what the two border crossings in Windsor will look like, when the Canadian government rolls out more on-site COVID-19 testing next week.

As of March 4, 11 “high volume ports of entry” will be added to the list of land borders where the Canadian Red Cross will be doing testing, including the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

Tammy Jarbeau, spokesperson with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), says “there are no plans to have the military on the ground in Windsor.”

The Red Cross and PHAC will be responsible for administering COVID-19 tests on-site.

“As of February 22, 2021, to meet day 1 arrival requirements, travellers entering Canada at land borders, unless exempt, will be required to take a test using a self-swab kit. This test can be taken either at the traveller's quarantine location or at a border testing site,” according to a government news release,

Here is a government-supplied link to the list of those who are exempt.

Travellers entering Canada at land border crossings must not provide a proof of a negative COVID test taken in the United States within 72 hours of trying to cross into Canada.

The government outlined details in a news release when the new measures were announced on Feb. 20.