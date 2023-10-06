What's open and closed Thanksgiving in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
As many gather this weekend to celebrate Thanksgiving, often over a turkey dinner, in case you find yourself ducking out for a few last minute items, there are a number of closures to look out for.
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on the holiday Monday, Oct. 9.
OPEN:
Windsor Crossings is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Select grocery stores
CLOSED:
Post offices
Banks
Government offices
Public Library branches
LCBO
The Beer Store
Devonshire Mall
Tecumseh Mall
CITY OF WINDSOR SERVICES:
311 Customer Contact Centre
The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.
211 Windsor-Essex
The 211 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.
Garbage and Recycling Collections
There will be no residential collection services on Monday. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day. Please refer to your 2023-2024 Waste Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Call 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.
Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots
The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Monday. Regular fall hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding holidays).
Parks and Recreation
Community and customer care centres and arenas will be closed on Monday, except for any already booked rentals or events.
The WFCU Centre Community Pool and Gino & Liz Marcus Community Pool will be closed on Monday.
The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) presented by WFCU Credit Union pool and fitness centre will closed on Monday.
Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)
The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (former Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, including Monday to offer services for people experiencing homelessness.
Adventure Bay Family Water Park
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be closed on Monday.
Lakeview Park Marina
The Lakeview Park Marina office and fuel dock will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and launch ramps will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Regular business hours apply on Saturday and Sunday.
Parking Enforcement
Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.
Windsor Public Library
All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Monday, to celebrate Thanksgiving. Windsor Public Library is always open online at WindsorPublicLibrary.com.
Museum Windsor
The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will therefore be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.
Transit Windsor
Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Thanksgiving Monday. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact 311 or visit www.CityWindsor.ca online.
CHATHAM-KENT MUNICIPAL SERVICES:
Cemetery Operations
Cemetery staff will be available on call for funeral homes that need at-need lot sales or internment orders.
RIDE CK
All Ride CK Transit services will not operate Monday.
Emergency Services
Police, Fire and Ambulance are operational 24 hours a day, every day, and are accessible by dialling “911” for emergency calls only. The Fire Administration office will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9, and re-opening on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8:30 am.
Arts and Culture
Chatham Capitol Theatre, Kiwanis Theatre, Chatham Cultural Centre, Chatham-Kent Museum, Milner Heritage House, Ridge House Museum, Thames Art Gallery and ARTspace, will be closed Monday.
Service Ontario
Both the Chatham and Dresden locations will be closed on Monday.
Entegrus and Public Utilities Commission
Entegrus and the Public Utilities Commission will be closed. The emergency call number is 519-352-6300.
Fleet Services
Fleet Services located at 50 Siemens Drive will be closed Monday.
Employment and Social Services
Employment and Social Services will be closed Monday. The Homeless Response Line at 519-354-6628 for homeless emergencies within Chatham-Kent is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Housing Services
Housing Services will be closed on Monday.
EarlyON
All EarlyON programs are closed on Monday.
Libraries
All branches of the Chatham-Kent Public Library will be closed Monday.
CK Public Health
CK Public Health will be closed on Monday. Essential after-hours Public Health services are available by calling 1-866-446-8207.
Provincial Offences Court
The Provincial Offences Court will be closed Monday and will re-open on Tuesday, October 10 at 8:30 a.m. Please note that during office closures fines can continue to be paid online at www.paytickets.ca.
Pools
All Municipal pools will be closed on Monday.
Arenas
All arenas are closed Monday.
Riverview Gardens
Reception and administrative offices will be closed Monday, but services, activities and visiting hours continue as normal. Nursing staff can be reached 24/7 by calling 519-352-4823.
Waste and Recycling
Collection services will be delayed by one day the week of Oct. 9. Refer to the 2023 Recycling and Waste Collection Guide for further details.
Transfer Stations
All Transfer Stations will be closed Monday.
Leaf and Yard Depots
All Leaf and Yard Depots will be closed Monday.
Chatham-Kent Tourism
CK Tourism will be closed Monday. To access visitor information at any time, please go to www.visitck.ca.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Millions of Canadian homes are unaffordable, over-crowded or in need of major repairs: new census data
Millions of Canadian homes are damaged, over-crowded or too expensive for the people living in them, newly published census figures show.
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
Canadian Catholic women call for change at Synod around priesthood, participation
Outside the Vatican, Catholic groups stand in solidarity, hopeful Synod will allow women to enter priesthood.
Woman who walked into B.C. city's darkened lamppost loses claim for damages
A woman who was injured after walking into a darkened lamppost in Burnaby, B.C., has lost a small claims case seeking damages for the mishap.
Philippe declared post-tropical, still a large fall storm for the Maritimes
Philippe was declared a post-tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center on Friday afternoon, though that does not mean the storm has weakened.
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
Kitchener
-
After a shocking court case, here's how Lucas Shortreed's family wants to remember him
Lucas Shortreed’s mom considers the Friday before Thanksgiving the anniversary of her son’s death.
-
Prost! K-W Oktoberfest keg tapped
The 55th Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is officially underway.
-
Puppies found allegedly abandoned in field sparks calls for help from Cambridge Humane Society
The Cambridge Humane Society is asking for the public’s assistance after four puppies were found allegedly abandoned in a field.
London
-
Five suspects in custody after teen boy kidnapped while walking down Woodstock, Ont. street
Five people, including a suspect from Alberta, are in custody after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped on Thursday morning and was later abandoned in the middle of a field.
-
LPS renew call for search of wanted man
In January of this year, police laid numerous charges against 33-year-old Marouane Zatouf after he allegedly broke into several homes near Western University.
-
Business as usual for proposed safe consumption sites in Oxford and Elgin, despite provincial pause
The medical officer of health for Oxford and Elgin said it is business as usual as Southwestern Public Health continues with the second phase in a proposal to establish supervised consumption sites in the region.
Barrie
-
Three workers electrocuted at Orillia's Kubota plant
Employees at Kubota in Orillia were evacuated on Thursday after three workers were reportedly electrocuted.
-
99-year-old man dies after tractor rolls on him
Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes are investigating the death of a 99-year-old man on a private property north of Downeyville.
-
Blue Mountain Resort announces opening day
As the leaves start to fall from the trees, officials at Blue Mountain Resort are setting their sights on this winter with plans to open "as early as possible."
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
-
Sudbury man charged with sex assault, forcible confinement, human trafficking
A 53-year-old Sudbury man has been charged with sexual assault and human trafficking following an investigation that began in August.
-
Hallucinating Timmins teen found in hotel room with drugs, weapons
Two young people, ages 14 and 16, have been charged with drug, weapons and other offences following an incident at a Timmins hotel Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Lansdowne 2.0 price tag jumps to $419.5 million
The price tag for the redesigned Lansdowne 2.0 has increased by $87.5 million, while the new plans scrap one of three proposed residential towers on the property in the Glebe.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
-
New date set for delayed Percy Street Bridge replacement
After weeks of delays, a new date has been set for the replacement of the Percy Street Bridge on Highway 417.
Toronto
-
Missing 76-year-old woman found dead in Toronto, police say
An elderly woman who has been missing for nearly a week has been found dead.
-
Man accused in 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women pleads guilty
A 61-year-old man accused in the grisly murders of two Toronto women who were killed four decades ago has now pleaded guilty to the crimes.
-
Cyclist finds stolen e-bike for sale at unmarked store in downtown Toronto
A Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student is sharing his story after he was able to find his stolen e-bike at an unmarked store in downtown Toronto, less than one day after it first went missing.
Montreal
-
Teacher assaulted in class at Laval school
A 65-year-old teacher suffered upper-body injuries after being assaulted in class by a 13-year-old student on Thursday afternoon at a Laval school.
-
Kids at Montreal daycare allegedly filmed on neighbour's surveillance camera
Parents and educators at a daycare in Montreal's Outremont borough are furious. They say a neighbour is filming their children in the daycare's private backyard without consent. Daycare educators first noticed the surveillance camera in August. The camera is installed on the second floor of a neighbour's home.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
Atlantic
-
Philippe declared post-tropical, still a large fall storm for the Maritimes
Philippe was declared a post-tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center on Friday afternoon, though that does not mean the storm has weakened.
-
Nova Scotia medical examiner says too early to decide on probe into July flood deaths
Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner says he "could" consider asking the Justice Minister to conduct an inquiry into the deaths of four people in flash flooding that hit the province in July.
-
Great white shark draws a crowd in Cape Breton before dying on shore
Video of a great white shark swimming near North Bay Wharf in Ingonish, N.S., on Thursday has been shared thousands of times, and is the talk of the community.
Winnipeg
-
New COVID vaccines have arrived in Manitoba
The newly-approved COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Manitoba.
-
Stefanson to remain as Manitoba PC Party leader until successor is selected
Outgoing Premier Heather Stefanson will remain as the leader of the Manitoba PC Party until a successor is chosen.
-
Winnipeg organization serves up 750 Thanksgiving meals to those need
One Winnipeg organization served up Thanksgiving feasts to those most in need
Calgary
-
Several bear warnings in place in Rockies west of Calgary after surprise encounters
Several bear warnings are in place in Kananaskis Country after some surprise encounters with both black and grizzly bears.
-
Rising jazz star Perpie closes September with gala concert, Calgary Music Award
September was a bigger month than most for Perpie.
-
Calgary man reported as Alberta's first influenza death of 2023-24 season
The provincial government has reported an Albertan has died from influenza, the first such death in the 2023-24 flu season.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' Ekholm, McLeod to miss last preseason game with return dates not yet clear
Most of the team will be there, on the ice Friday night in Edmonton for the Oilers final dress rehearsal of the preseason, with the exception of a big defenceman and a speedy centre.
-
Custom-made outdoor furniture installed throughout Old Strathcona
The Old Strathcona Business Association is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the installation of new outdoor furniture throughout the shopping district.
-
New website to promote Stony Plain Road businesses during LRT construction
The city is hoping to give businesses along Stony Plain Road a boost during LRT construction with the development of a new promotional website.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver-born chef Warren Chow wins Michelin’s 2023 Young Chef Award
Wildlight Kitchen + Bar’s Warren Chow is the second-ever winner of the Young Chef Award, following Michelin’s 2022 debut in Vancouver. Last year’s winner was Ben Miller of Tableau Bar Bistro.
-
Impairment ruled out in fiery crash that killed 1 in B.C. Interior Thursday, police say
The fiery crash that killed one person and closed Highway 1 north of Spences Bridge Thursday was the result of a head-on collision between two tractor-trailer trucks attempting to negotiate a curve, police said in an update Friday.
-
Motorcyclist dies after Surrey crash
A collision in Surrey Thursday evening left one person dead, according to authorities.