What's open and closed in Windsor-Essex on the Labour Day long weekend

Here’s what’s open and closed on the Labour Day long weekend in Windsor-Essex.

The City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2.

The meeting of the Development and Heritage Standing Committee, supposed to be held Monday, will be moved to Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 4:30 p.m.

Open:

The Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most grocery stores operate on holiday hours.

The Beer Store will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed:

Post offices

Banks

Government offices

Public library branches

Most LCBO locations

City of Windsor holiday hours

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed. The 211 information centre is available 24/7.

Garbage and recycling collections

Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will be delayed one day. No pickups will take place on Monday, Sept. 2.

Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.

Public drop-off and household chemical waste depots

Depots at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed.

Parks and recreation

Community and customer care centres and arenas will be closed, except for already booked rentals or events.

Sandpoint Beach and all outdoor pools will be closed for the season beginning Sept. 2, except for any already booked rentals or events.

Park-based splash pads are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) pool, Gino and Liz Marcus Community Pool and the WFCU Community pool will be closed.

The Lakeview Park Marina office and fuel dock will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Launch ramps will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be closed.

Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East will be open 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed. Online payment is still available on the City of Windsor’s website.

Windsor Public Library

All library locations will be closed.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations will be closed.

Transit Windsor

Operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.