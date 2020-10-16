WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is giving residents advice on what are considered low-risk and high-risk activities this Halloween.

Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette says low-risk activities include celebrating at home with immediate family and being creative with activities such as a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt or having virtual costume party with family and friends.

“Individuals that are at a high risk for COVID-19, such as seniors, those over 70 years old and individuals that are immune-compromised or have a chronic health condition, should only engage in low-risk activities this Halloween.”

High-risk activities are parties and traditional trick-or-treating, says Marentette.

Regardless of the risk level, WECHU says everyone should be vigilant.

"The WECHU recommends that everyone avoid activities that put them at greater risk of exposure to COVID-19," adds Marentette. “If you are considering high-risk activities follow these recommendations.”

WECHU recommendations for a safer Halloween:

-Trick or treat from a distance

-Wear a proper mask or face covering, costume masks are not suitable

- Practice frequent hand-washing

-Avoid touching surfaces

-Avoid large groups

-Limit the number of households you visit.

- If handing out treats, have a pump hand sanitizer nearby

-Distribute treats from a distance with tongs or by placing them on a table

-Provide treats that are individually packaged

-Place physical distancing arrows on your driveway

-Sit outside to avoid lineups or congestion at the door

Marentette says not everyone will feel comfortable participating in Halloween this year and that’s okay.

“Let’s give people permission to not participate and not judge,” says Marentette.