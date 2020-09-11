WINDSOR, ONT. -- Even though Halloween is still seven weeks away, it’s already on the radar of Windsor-Essex health officials, business owners and trick or treaters.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said it’s too soon to put out specific recommendations at this time. A lot can change between now and Oct. 31.

“We have been talking about it, we have been thinking about it and what advise we can give to the community,” said Ahmed. “The idea behind any of these festivities or events is to reduce the number of people.”

Ahmed said there are many questions surrounding trick or treating.

“What kind of risk children would be coming into contact with if they are either walking in large groups in the street and then collecting candies, what kind of systems are there to hand out candy or collect candy,” said Ahmed.

Ahmed said they are also waiting to hear from the province. The Ontario government is expected to formulate a provincial strategy to provide advice across the regions.

“If their plan doesn’t fit well with what our community needs maybe we will have to revisit that and look at it,” said Ahmed.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said during his news briefing Thursday that it is too early to make a decision about Halloween in Ontario, but he said the idea of trick or treating worries him.

“Let’s play it by ear and see what happens over the next month-and-a-half, but it makes me nervous, kids going door-to-door with this. I would prefer not to,” said Ford. “It would be a shame to, but we'll check that out.”

While there is uncertainty about trick-or-treating, Halloween plans are still in the works. Scarehouse Windsor is slated to open Sept.25.

Owner Shawn Lippert says six additional staff have been hired for crowd control. Scarehouse will also have an employee dedicated to contact tracing.

Lippert’s says “we’re following provincial guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all Scarehouse fans.”

With files from CTV Windsor's Melanie Borrelli.