WFCU Credit Union joined by Rapport Credit Union

WINDSOR
    WFCU Credit Union on Lauzon Road in Windsor, Ont. as seen on Google Maps.
    The WFCU Credit Union (WFCU) has announced Rapport Credit Union is joining its services, becoming a division of WFCU.

    The agreement was fully in effect as of Sept. 1.

    WFCU said all Rapport staff have retained their jobs, now employees of Windsor’s credit union.

    It added the collaboration will create a bigger and more robust credit union across the province.

    “On behalf of WFCU’s board of directors, executive team, management and staff, I would like to express our thanks and gratitude to the Rapport membership and leadership team for putting their trust in our partnership,” said Eddie Francis, WFCU’s president and CEO.

    “Our shared purpose means we can scale our competitive offerings faster, providing additional products, services and convenience to individuals, families and businesses across Ontario.”

    The newly joined credit union will be serving over 80,000 members.

