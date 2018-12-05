WFCU Credit Union announces recipients of 2018 Harold Hewitt Scholarship
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 10:08AM EST
The WFCU Credit Union has announced the recipients of the 2018 Harold Hewitt Scholarship.
About $44,700 was awarded to 28 recipients who were selected from amongst the 484 submissions received.
The Harold Hewitt Scholarship, which was inspired by the late Harold Hewitt, a long-term Director on the WFCU Credit Union Board, began in 2001 as part of WFCU Credit Union’s annual community investment program.
“I would like to extend my congratulations to all recipients,” stated Eddie Francis, WFCU Credit Union president and chief executive officer. “WFCU is pleased to be able to support the youth of our community and their educational goals by introducing to them the importance of financial literacy and helping them build their educational savings.”
Since its’ establishment, over $172,700 in scholarships has been awarded to 269 youth in the region for post-secondary education; each of whom received a scholarship that will have a value of $2,000 by the time the recipient completes grade 12.
“This year’s submission topic was ‘Imagine what our community will look like 20 years from now’,” said Marty Gillis, chair of the WFCU Credit Union. “The submissions we received not only from our recipients, but all other applicants, leads me to believe the future of our community is in good hands. The youth in our community are bright, talented, inspired individuals and WFCU is proud to play a role in supporting these future community leaders.”
The following youth were selected as recipients of the 2018 Harold Hewitt Scholarship:
JK - Grade 1 (awarded $1,200.00 scholarship each)
Danica Beaulieu Grade JK École Catholique Sainte-Antoine
Paisley Klundert Grade SK École élémentaire catholique pavillon des jeunes
Deanna Tran Grade 1 Sandwich West Public School
Taliah Pearce Grade 1 St. William Catholic Elementary School
Grades 2-3 (awarded $1,300.00 scholarship each)
Eva James Grade 2 St. William Catholic Elementary School
Griffin Hansen Grade 2 Anderdon Public School
Ryan Riahi Grade 2 Académie Ste. Cécile International School
Liliane Hussey Grade 3 Académie Ste. Cécile International School
Gavin Wichlacz Grade 3 École élémentaire catholique Monseigneur Augustin Caron
Grades 4-6 (awarded $1,500.00 scholarship each)
Hannah Hage Grade 4 Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School
Emma Persaud Grade 4 Académie Ste. Cécile International School
Nathan Tepperman Grade 4 Académie Ste. Cécile International School
Jack James Grade 5 St. William Catholic Elementary School
Noah Bradatanu Grade 6 L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School
Victoria Mikitch Grade 6 Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School
Grades 7 - 8 (awarded $1,700.00 scholarship each)
Arianne Andary Grade 8 École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-d'Youville
Karlee Dusome Grade 8 Assumption College Catholic Middle School
Samantha DeRose Grade 8 École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-d'Youville
Jaimes Lilly Grade 8 École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-d'Youville
Grades 9 – 10 (awarded $1,900 00 scholarship each)
Gurshabd Varaich Grade 9 Vincent Massey Secondary School
Georgia French Grade 9 St. Anne Catholic High School
Kyra Lear Grade 10 Kingsville District High School
Alexis Meloche Grade 10 Sandwich Secondary School
Grades 11 - 12 (awarded $2,000.00 scholarship each)
Claire Fields Grade 11 École secondaire catholique E.J. Lajeunesse
Carver MacKinnon Grade 11 St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School
Sylwia Borawski Grade 12 Holy Names Catholic High School
Sarah Wester Grade 12 Holy Names Catholic High School
Jamiel Nasser Grade 12 W.F. Herman Academy Secondary
Funds will be entrusted to WFCU in the name of the recipients to be used towards their post-secondary education.