The WFCU Credit Union has announced the recipients of the 2018 Harold Hewitt Scholarship.

About $44,700 was awarded to 28 recipients who were selected from amongst the 484 submissions received.

The Harold Hewitt Scholarship, which was inspired by the late Harold Hewitt, a long-term Director on the WFCU Credit Union Board, began in 2001 as part of WFCU Credit Union’s annual community investment program.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to all recipients,” stated Eddie Francis, WFCU Credit Union president and chief executive officer. “WFCU is pleased to be able to support the youth of our community and their educational goals by introducing to them the importance of financial literacy and helping them build their educational savings.”

Since its’ establishment, over $172,700 in scholarships has been awarded to 269 youth in the region for post-secondary education; each of whom received a scholarship that will have a value of $2,000 by the time the recipient completes grade 12.

“This year’s submission topic was ‘Imagine what our community will look like 20 years from now’,” said Marty Gillis, chair of the WFCU Credit Union. “The submissions we received not only from our recipients, but all other applicants, leads me to believe the future of our community is in good hands. The youth in our community are bright, talented, inspired individuals and WFCU is proud to play a role in supporting these future community leaders.”

The following youth were selected as recipients of the 2018 Harold Hewitt Scholarship:

JK - Grade 1 (awarded $1,200.00 scholarship each)

Danica Beaulieu          Grade JK         École Catholique Sainte-Antoine

Paisley Klundert          Grade SK        École élémentaire catholique pavillon des jeunes
Deanna Tran               Grade 1           Sandwich West Public School
Taliah Pearce              Grade 1           St. William Catholic Elementary School

Grades 2-3 (awarded $1,300.00 scholarship each)

Eva James                  Grade 2           St. William Catholic Elementary School
Griffin Hansen             Grade 2           Anderdon Public School
Ryan Riahi                  Grade 2           Académie Ste. Cécile International School

Liliane Hussey             Grade 3           Académie Ste. Cécile International School

Gavin Wichlacz           Grade 3           École élémentaire catholique Monseigneur Augustin Caron

Grades 4-6 (awarded $1,500.00 scholarship each)

Hannah Hage              Grade 4           Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School
Emma Persaud           Grade 4           Académie Ste. Cécile International School
Nathan Tepperman     Grade 4           Académie Ste. Cécile International School

Jack James                 Grade 5           St. William Catholic Elementary School

Noah Bradatanu          Grade 6           L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School

Victoria Mikitch            Grade 6           Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School

Grades 7 - 8 (awarded $1,700.00 scholarship each)

Arianne Andary           Grade 8           École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-d'Youville

Karlee Dusome           Grade 8           Assumption College Catholic Middle School

Samantha DeRose      Grade 8           École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-d'Youville
Jaimes Lilly                 Grade 8           École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-d'Youville

Grades 9 – 10 (awarded $1,900 00 scholarship each)

Gurshabd Varaich       Grade 9           Vincent Massey Secondary School

Georgia French           Grade 9           St. Anne Catholic High School

Kyra Lear                    Grade 10         Kingsville District High School
Alexis Meloche            Grade 10         Sandwich Secondary School

Grades 11 - 12 (awarded $2,000.00 scholarship each)

Claire Fields                Grade 11         École secondaire catholique E.J. Lajeunesse

Carver MacKinnon      Grade 11         St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School

Sylwia Borawski          Grade 12         Holy Names Catholic High School
Sarah Wester              Grade 12         Holy Names Catholic High School
Jamiel Nasser             Grade 12         W.F. Herman Academy Secondary

Funds will be entrusted to WFCU in the name of the recipients to be used towards their post-secondary education.