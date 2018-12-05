

CTV Windsor





The WFCU Credit Union has announced the recipients of the 2018 Harold Hewitt Scholarship.

About $44,700 was awarded to 28 recipients who were selected from amongst the 484 submissions received.

The Harold Hewitt Scholarship, which was inspired by the late Harold Hewitt, a long-term Director on the WFCU Credit Union Board, began in 2001 as part of WFCU Credit Union’s annual community investment program.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to all recipients,” stated Eddie Francis, WFCU Credit Union president and chief executive officer. “WFCU is pleased to be able to support the youth of our community and their educational goals by introducing to them the importance of financial literacy and helping them build their educational savings.”

Since its’ establishment, over $172,700 in scholarships has been awarded to 269 youth in the region for post-secondary education; each of whom received a scholarship that will have a value of $2,000 by the time the recipient completes grade 12.

“This year’s submission topic was ‘Imagine what our community will look like 20 years from now’,” said Marty Gillis, chair of the WFCU Credit Union. “The submissions we received not only from our recipients, but all other applicants, leads me to believe the future of our community is in good hands. The youth in our community are bright, talented, inspired individuals and WFCU is proud to play a role in supporting these future community leaders.”

The following youth were selected as recipients of the 2018 Harold Hewitt Scholarship:

JK - Grade 1 (awarded $1,200.00 scholarship each)

Danica Beaulieu Grade JK École Catholique Sainte-Antoine

Paisley Klundert Grade SK École élémentaire catholique pavillon des jeunes

Deanna Tran Grade 1 Sandwich West Public School

Taliah Pearce Grade 1 St. William Catholic Elementary School

Grades 2-3 (awarded $1,300.00 scholarship each)

Eva James Grade 2 St. William Catholic Elementary School

Griffin Hansen Grade 2 Anderdon Public School

Ryan Riahi Grade 2 Académie Ste. Cécile International School

Liliane Hussey Grade 3 Académie Ste. Cécile International School

Gavin Wichlacz Grade 3 École élémentaire catholique Monseigneur Augustin Caron

Grades 4-6 (awarded $1,500.00 scholarship each)

Hannah Hage Grade 4 Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School

Emma Persaud Grade 4 Académie Ste. Cécile International School

Nathan Tepperman Grade 4 Académie Ste. Cécile International School

Jack James Grade 5 St. William Catholic Elementary School

Noah Bradatanu Grade 6 L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School

Victoria Mikitch Grade 6 Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School

Grades 7 - 8 (awarded $1,700.00 scholarship each)

Arianne Andary Grade 8 École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-d'Youville

Karlee Dusome Grade 8 Assumption College Catholic Middle School

Samantha DeRose Grade 8 École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-d'Youville

Jaimes Lilly Grade 8 École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-d'Youville

Grades 9 – 10 (awarded $1,900 00 scholarship each)

Gurshabd Varaich Grade 9 Vincent Massey Secondary School

Georgia French Grade 9 St. Anne Catholic High School

Kyra Lear Grade 10 Kingsville District High School

Alexis Meloche Grade 10 Sandwich Secondary School

Grades 11 - 12 (awarded $2,000.00 scholarship each)

Claire Fields Grade 11 École secondaire catholique E.J. Lajeunesse

Carver MacKinnon Grade 11 St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School

Sylwia Borawski Grade 12 Holy Names Catholic High School

Sarah Wester Grade 12 Holy Names Catholic High School

Jamiel Nasser Grade 12 W.F. Herman Academy Secondary

Funds will be entrusted to WFCU in the name of the recipients to be used towards their post-secondary education.