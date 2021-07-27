WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Tuesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,872 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,412 people who have recovered.

There have been 1,995 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases identified.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases:

One is a close contact of a confirmed case

Two cases are community acquired

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 435 people.

There are 24 active COVID cases in the region, four are variants of concern (VOC) and 20 non-VOC cases. Currently, there are no COVID-19 cases in hospital.

There is an outbreak of the virus at an agriculture facility in Kingsville.

Windsor-Essex residents vaccinated:

286,161 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

40,311 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

245,850 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 532,011 doses have been administered to WEC residents

Seventy-seven per cent of adults in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 81 per cent of Ontario has received at least one dose.

In Windsor-Essex 67.2 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated.