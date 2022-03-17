WECHU reports drop in high-risk cases and hospitalizations Thursday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 65 new high-risk cases and 27 hospitalizations on Thursday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has now reached 588 people.

There are 229 active high-risk cases in Windsor-Essex on Thursday.

WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 27 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Wednesday, including 2 cases in the ICU.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 23 people with COVID in hospital on Wednesday. WRH says 13 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 10 are fully vaccinated and three are unvaccinated. There are two COVID patients in the ICU. Both are being primarily treated for the virus. Both are unvaccinated.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare reported last Thursday there are less than five people with confirmed COVID-19 in the hospital.

The Erie Shores Healthcare reported March 4 there are three patients with COVID-19 in hospital. Two are primarily being treated for COVID and both are fully vaccinated.

3 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

• 2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

• 0 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

• 1 Community Outbreaks

• 0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

• 355,996 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

• 86.2% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose

• 342,761 WEC residents are fully vaccinated

• 83.1% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated

• 191,076 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine.

• 54% of WEC residents 18+ have received a 3rd dose/booster