WECHU reports drop in high-risk cases and hospitalizations Thursday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 65 new high-risk cases and 27 hospitalizations on Thursday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has now reached 588 people.
There are 229 active high-risk cases in Windsor-Essex on Thursday.
WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The health unit reports 27 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Wednesday, including 2 cases in the ICU.
Windsor Regional Hospital reported 23 people with COVID in hospital on Wednesday. WRH says 13 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 10 are fully vaccinated and three are unvaccinated. There are two COVID patients in the ICU. Both are being primarily treated for the virus. Both are unvaccinated.
Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare reported last Thursday there are less than five people with confirmed COVID-19 in the hospital.
The Erie Shores Healthcare reported March 4 there are three patients with COVID-19 in hospital. Two are primarily being treated for COVID and both are fully vaccinated.
3 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS
• 2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks
• 0 Hospital Unit Outbreaks
• 1 Community Outbreaks
• 0 Workplace Outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
• 355,996 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
• 86.2% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
• 342,761 WEC residents are fully vaccinated
• 83.1% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated
• 191,076 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine.
• 54% of WEC residents 18+ have received a 3rd dose/booster
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know about Canada's travel rules as of April 1
Federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1. However, other travel rules, such as being fully vaccinated to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation, still apply.
'The time has finally come': Feds axing pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travellers
Declaring Canada in a 'transition phase' in the COVID-19 pandemic, federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1.
Survivors emerge from rubble of Mariupol theatre bombed by Russia
People sheltering in a theatre in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol are emerging from the building after it was bombed, the former head of the Donetsk region said Thursday.
Ukrainians fleeing to Canada temporarily can stay for three years
Ukrainians looking to come to Canada temporarily will be able to stay for three years, instead of the previously announced two years, CTV News has learned. Through the 'Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel' program opening on Thursday, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser is set to announce that those who come will be able to stay longer.
'We can't do that instantly': Economist on Canada's capacity to fill wheat, oil gaps left by Russia-Ukraine conflict
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing conflict has left resource gaps for commodities such as wheat and oil — but it’s not straightforward for Canada to fill those gaps immediately, according to Deputy Chief Economist at Scotiabank, Brett House.
'We cannot remain indifferent': Russian star ballerina quits Bolshoi Ballet
One of the stars of Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet, Olga Smirnova, has quit the company over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and will instead dance for the Dutch National Ballet in Amsterdam.
Moderna's COVID shot gets Canada authorization for kids aged 6 to 11
Moderna said on Thursday Canada authorized its COVID-19 vaccine for use in children between 6 and 11 years of age.
BBC apologizes to Princess Diana aide over interview deceit
The BBC said Thursday that it has apologized and paid a 'substantial' sum to Princess Diana's private secretary over subterfuge used to get an explosive television interview with the late royal.
Ukrainians protect cultural landmarks from threat of Russian attack
Faced with the constant threat of shelling, residents in Ukraine's cultural capital are doing what they can to protect their city's historic landmarks.
Kitchener
-
St. Patrick's Day parties move to Marshall Street in Waterloo
The party has started in Waterloo for St. Patrick’s Day 2022.
-
Victim dies in Waterloo stabbing; police investigating as homicide
Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.
-
Ontario COVID-19 ICU admissions drop below 200 for the first time this year
Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Ontario decreased to 644 on Thursday, while the number of patients in ICU dropped below 200 for the first time this year.
London
-
LHSC reporting slight decrease in COVID patients Thursday
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting a slight decrease in the number of inpatients being treated for COVID-19 Thursday.
-
Health unit to require its visitors wear medical masks beyond March 21
Even though the province is dropping most of its mask mandates next week, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) will continue to ask its clients and visitors to continuing wearing one.
-
Ontario announces policy changes aimed at firefighter safety
On the 11th anniversary of the building collapse from a blaze in Listowel, Ont. that killed two firefighters, the province has announced new safety regulations.
Barrie
-
Ontario COVID-19 ICU admissions drop below 200 for the first time this year
Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Ontario decreased to 644 on Thursday, while the number of patients in ICU dropped below 200 for the first time this year.
-
'The time has finally come': Feds axing pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travellers
Declaring Canada in a 'transition phase' in the COVID-19 pandemic, federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1.
-
'Take the Plunge' into Lake Simcoe supports 2 Innisfil charities
"Take the Plunge" is hosted by Friday Harbour Resort in Innisfil and will benefit two local charities – the Innisfil Food Bank and Innisfil's Christmas 4 Kids.
Northern Ontario
-
Do Ontario drivers still need to renew their licence plates?
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 11 west of Cochrane
A fatal crash involving two commercial vehicles has closed Highway 11 from Smooth Rock Falls to Highway 655 Thursday morning, police say.
-
Sudbury police say barbershop fires 'targeted and connected'
Following another fire at a Sudbury barbershop's second location, police say the two 'appear to be targeted and connected.'
Ottawa
-
'The Guinness will be flowing': Ottawa bars toast St. Patrick's Day as COVID-19 restrictions end
"We're expecting our busiest day since 2019," Heart and Crown owner Shauna Bradley says.
-
'The time has finally come': Feds axing pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travellers
Declaring Canada in a 'transition phase' in the COVID-19 pandemic, federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa on Thursday as hospitalizations remain stable
There are 11 Ottawa residents in area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, unchanged from Wednesday.
Toronto
-
More flights in the works to transport pediatric patients from Ukraine to Toronto
The non-profit organization that successfully transported two pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine to Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children said their first mission has paved the way for additional flights.
-
At least 5 people allegedly scammed by man they met online, police urge victims to come forward
Toronto police are searching for more victims after at least five people were allegedly scammed out of thousands of dollars by a man they met through social media chat groups and online dating platforms.
-
TTC bus driver who filmed, mocked intoxicated riders terminated
The TTC has terminated a bus driver who was seen mocking two intoxicated riders in a video that was widely circulated on social media earlier this week.
Montreal
-
WHO pauses approval of Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine due to tobacco industry ties
A World Health Organization official said a COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Quebec pharmaceutical firm will 'very likely' not be approved for emergency use due to the company's links to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
-
Case of ex-space agency engineer facing breach of trust charge put off until April
A former Canadian Space Agency engineer's breach of trust case was put off until mid-April during a brief hearing today at a courthouse south of Montreal.
-
Habs GM meets the media to discuss trades, Price, Weber
Five days before the trade deadline, and hours after trading a key piece of the team's defensive core, Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes met the media to talk upcoming trades, as well as Carey Price and Shea Weber.
Atlantic
-
Group of doctors at Halifax children's hospital strongly recommends masking in schools to continue
As Nova Scotia prepares to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week, a group of doctors at a children's hospital in Halifax is strongly recommending students continue to wear masks in schools until the middle of April.
-
P.E.I. loosens more COVID-19 restrictions Thursday as it enters Step 2 of opening plan
Health officials on Prince Edward Island have eased some of the province's COVID-19 restrictions Thursday.
-
What to know about Canada's travel rules as of April 1
Federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1. However, other travel rules, such as being fully vaccinated to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation, still apply.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier facing criticism after ignoring question about woman's death, bringing up son's hockey game
Manitoba’s premier is facing criticism after she ignored a question about a woman’s death and instead brought up her son’s hockey game.
-
'I have lost who I was': Winnipegger struggling with long-COVID says more support is needed
A Winnipegger struggling with long-COVID says more understanding and support for the condition is needed.
-
Young girl attacked by stranger on her way to school: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are warning the public after receiving a report that a young girl in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood was grabbed from behind by a man who pulled her to the ground and tried to drag her away.
Calgary
-
Witness worried about giving evidence against men accused of killing Calgary chef
A witness says she was worried about providing evidence against two men accused of killing a popular Calgary chef.
-
Calgary city councillor apologizes to BIPOC communities over BLM-freedom rally comparison
Ward 2 Coun. Jennifer Wyness has issued an apology for equating the Black Lives Matter movement with the freedom rallies.
-
The search for survivors in Mariupol theater blown apart by airstrike
Rescuers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theatre blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.
Edmonton
-
'Death trap': Front-line workers warn of drug overdoses rising on and off the streets
A father's hope turned to pain in less than 24 hours after his son entered a residential drug treatment facility and fatally overdosed.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Kehewin Cree Nation fatal shooting
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a person on Kehewin Cree Nation in early March.
-
RCMP weapon, vehicle stolen during attempted arrest in northern Alta.
RCMP gear is missing after a northern Alberta Mountie's vehicle was briefly stolen during an arrest.
Vancouver
-
High-tech mouth guard will track head impacts of B.C. university hockey players during playoffs
Concussion researchers at a B.C. university say local hockey teams will wear high-tech mouth guards during the upcoming playoff season to track head impacts.
-
Arson suspect may have 'lit themselves on fire,' Mounties say after 2 vehicles damaged
A targeted arson is under investigation in Surrey after two vehicles were damaged while parked in a driveway, local Mounties say.
-
What happened to Kay Kermode? Mounties looking for answers 32 years after senior's homicide
It's been 32 years since 73-year-old Kathleen Kermode was found killed in her West Vancouver home and Mounties are still looking for both a motive and a suspect.