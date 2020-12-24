WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported Thursday nine more people with COVID-19 have died.

WECHU also reported 141 new cases of the virus in the region.

The health unit says eight of the deaths were among residents in long-term care homes: one man in his 70s, three women in their 80s, two women in their 90s, and two men in their 80s.

A man in his 70s from the community also passed away.

WECHU has reported triple-digit cases for 10 straight days. A record-high 250 new cases were reported Wednesday.

Here's a breakdown of Thursday's cases:

33 cases are outbreak related

6 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is community acquired

101 cases are still being investigated

The WECHU says there are 1,290 active cases. There are 80 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 17 in the ICU.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 6,464 confirmed cases of the virus since March, including 5,060 people who have recovered.

There are currently 35 outbreaks in the region:

14 outbreaks at LTC and retirement homes

12 workplace outbreaks including 9 at agriculture facilities in Leamington and Kingsville and two in health care and social assistance

3 community outbreaks

3 school outbreaks

3 hospital outbreaks

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has reached 114. Seventy deaths are related to residents in long-term care and retirement homes and two are related to migrant workers.