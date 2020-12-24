Advertisement
WECHU reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, 141 new cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported Thursday nine more people with COVID-19 have died.
WECHU also reported 141 new cases of the virus in the region.
The health unit says eight of the deaths were among residents in long-term care homes: one man in his 70s, three women in their 80s, two women in their 90s, and two men in their 80s.
A man in his 70s from the community also passed away.
WECHU has reported triple-digit cases for 10 straight days. A record-high 250 new cases were reported Wednesday.
Here's a breakdown of Thursday's cases:
- 33 cases are outbreak related
- 6 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 1 case is community acquired
- 101 cases are still being investigated
The WECHU says there are 1,290 active cases. There are 80 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 17 in the ICU.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 6,464 confirmed cases of the virus since March, including 5,060 people who have recovered.
There are currently 35 outbreaks in the region:
- 14 outbreaks at LTC and retirement homes
- 12 workplace outbreaks including 9 at agriculture facilities in Leamington and Kingsville and two in health care and social assistance
- 3 community outbreaks
- 3 school outbreaks
- 3 hospital outbreaks
The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has reached 114. Seventy deaths are related to residents in long-term care and retirement homes and two are related to migrant workers.