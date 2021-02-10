WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three additional deaths and 26 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday.

One person who died was a worker at a long-term care home – a woman in her 60s. She is the second LTC worker to die related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

A resident of a long-term care home also died – a woman in her 80s. A man in his 80s from the community also passed away.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 348 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,419 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,774 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

8 are close contacts of confirmed cases

6 are related to outbreaks

2 are considered community acquired

10 are still under investigation.

WECHU says 297 cases are considered active. There are 45 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 11 people are in the ICU.

There are 22 outbreaks in the region, including 9 at LTC and retirement homes, 10 at workplaces, one community outbreak and two hospital outbreaks.