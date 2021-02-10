WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirms a second long-term care worker in the region has died related to COVID-19.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette said Wednesday that a woman in her 60s working in a local long-term care home has died.

“It’s difficult to see that the deaths continue in the community,” says Marentette. “I do hope that with the vaccine, that we continue to roll it out and that it will protect people.”

The region’s 44 long-term care and retirement homes have had the first round of the Moderna vaccine and the health unit has started the second doses. Marentette did not know if the worker had received the first dose.

A local personal support worker in long-term care, Sheila Yakovishin, 60, died related to COVID-19 on Dec. 31.

There are currently nine LTC and retirement homes in outbreak. The death toll in the region is at 345 people.