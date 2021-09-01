WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is strongly recommending to local school boards and private schools, that all extra-curricular activities, including sports, clubs, field trips, and other non-essential activities, within all school settings be delayed until at least October.

Health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis said in a news release on Wednesday the recommendation was issued “due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Windsor and Essex County.”

It includes both elementary and secondary schools.

The WECHU has also updated its School Reopening Toolkit to be shared with boards shortly.

Recommendations within the toolkit align with those which were in place last year and include:

No in person assemblies (virtual gatherings only)

No in person staff meetings (virtual gatherings only)

Indoor mask wearing for all students attending in person learning (including JK/SK classes) at all times.

Physical activity classes should take place outdoors as much as possible with additional restrictions.

Limit the amount of non-cohort contact that individuals have throughout the school day.

“The WECHU is committed to the ongoing review of these recommendations as case counts are monitored in the coming weeks and months,” said Dupuis.