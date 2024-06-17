WECHU issues extended heat warning

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued an extended heat warning.

According to Environment Canada, a prolonged heat event will begin Monday from Windsor-Essex up past Ottawa.

Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected through the week and perhaps into the weekend.

Daytime highs through the week are expected to be 32 to 35 C with humidex values of 40 to 45.

There will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 20 to 24 C with humidex values of 28 to 35.

Temperatures and humidex values may be several degrees cooler near the shores of the Great Lakes.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

An extended heat warning is issued when three or more consecutive days are forecasted to have a daytime high temperature greater than or equal to 31 C and a nighttime temperature greater than or equal to 21 C, or a humidex greater than 42 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: A few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 34. Humidex 42. UV index 10 or very high.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 23.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning and in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 34. Humidex 43. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 34.

Thursday: Sunny. High 33.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 33.