WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is setting the record straight for residents who are still unsure about their social bubble in Stage 3.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the health unit has been receiving phone calls from residents.

“We are getting complaints about the physical distancing and gathering size and some confusion when people are thinking of 10 versus 50 and some are thinking that their social circle can now be up to 50,” says Ahmed. “So it’s just a reminder that you can still meet up to 50 people, but you have to have all of those physical distancing measures.”

He is encouraging people to keep a strict social circle of no more than 10. In that group physical distancing does not have to be maintained.

The rules change outside of that circle with indoor meetings or gatherings of up to 50 people where wearing a mask and physical distancing is expected.