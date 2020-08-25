WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The region has had a total of 2,472 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,326 people who have recovered.

WECHU says one new case is travel-related and one is under investigation.

There are two retirement homes in outbreak status. New Beginnings in Leamington has 17 residents and four staff members who have tested positive. Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor has four staff members with COVID-19.

There have been 72 deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex. Fifty are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.