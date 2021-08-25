WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is finalizing plans to begin administering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to high-risk individuals.

A statement from the WECHU says it is working with its health partners and hospitals to begin third doses for those considered high-risk by provincial guidelines in the coming weeks.

According to the Ontario Ministry of Health, a complete two-dose vaccine series offers protection against COVID-19 infection and severe outcomes including against the Delta variant in the general population, but in some cases a third dose may be needed.

“Achieving high first and second dose coverage remain the focus of the Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination program,” the MOH website states. “However, for some populations, a third dose may be required as two doses may not provide sufficient protection.”

Some of those groups include those who are severely immunocompromised and vulnerable elderly people in high-risk settings. The Ministry of Health’s vaccination recommendations for special populations is available here.

The WECHU says there is currently “ample supply to meet the demand for vaccine in our community.” The doses have been spread across various agencies including the Devonshire Mall mass vaccination centre as well as pharmacies, healthcare providers and through mobile outreach teams.

“Windsor-Essex County Health Unit works closely with all local healthcare partners who are administering vaccine to shift supply to the areas of greatest need based on expiration date,” the health unit said.

More information regarding vaccinations in Windsor-Essex is available on the WECHU website.