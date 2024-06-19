'It's just about survival': Calls for air conditioning in Windsor schools heats up
Calls for the Ontario government to provide funding to make sure every school in Windsor-Essex has air conditioning were made Wednesday as an extended extreme heat wave lingers over the region.
Mario Spagnuolo, the local president of the Greater Essex Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, appeared alongside Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles and Windsor West New Democrat MPP Lisa Gretzky outside Prince Edward Public School on Giles Boulevard. They say this is not only an education concern, but also a work-place issue when the employer isn't taking every reasonable precaution to keep it safe.
"This is not just a summer issue or a spring issue," Spagnuolo said. "This happens in the fall as well. We're losing valuable time that these kids need to be educated in a very comfortable environment where they can learn and prosper. You can't do that when the rooms are reaching 35-40 degrees, plus the humidity. It's not possible."
Spagnuolo said no one is advocating to close schools down or build brand new ones, saying instead they'd rather see investment into the schools to make them appropriate for students and staff.
"We've had staff leave. We've had staff contact our office seeking medical advice because they couldn't get through the day. There's definitely people that have compromised health that are affected differently," he said.
Community leaders met outside of Prince Edward Public School on Giles Boulevard on June 19, 2024, to discuss air conditions in schools. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
Spagnuolo continued, "It's just about survival to just get through the day, and that's not to over exaggerate things. People are leaving. When I ask teachers if students are leaving during the day, they are. One teacher said that half of her class was missing."
According to a list provided by MPP Gretzky, the public board has 33 high school and elementary schools with air conditioning, 30 without air conditioning, and six with partial air conditioning.
Earlier this week, local school boards tried to reassure parents they are doing what they can to keep students safe during record-breaking hot temperatures.
Spagnuolo said education workers are funding the system out of their own pockets to make things more comfortable for students inside the classroom.
"We have teachers that are going during their lunch to the corner store to buy popsicles. They've run out of freezer space, so they have to go to the grocery store or the corner store to buy freezers, popsicles. They're bringing in their own fans. I think one teacher had 3 or 4 fans of her own that she brought in."
Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Ontario Minister of Education, Todd Smith, told CTV News Toronto that while the government has invested millions of dollars into school boards, it’s up to the boards themselves to decide what to do with the funds.
"It is the responsibility of the school board to have protocols in place as to how they deal with heat in schools, as well as addressing school renewal needs and requirements. We expect schools to listen to the concerns of parents and needs of students," the spokesperson said.
Spagnuolo added, "We're dealing with children here, and that should be a priority for this provincial government. This is not a school board problem, that's actually insulting that the minister of education, new to the portfolio, would actually say that. He should know very well that the boards have no way to increase revenue, it only comes from the government."
— With files from AM800 News
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group
Canada will list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist group.
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
Police Hate Crime Unit investigating truck playing 'offensive and hateful' video seen driving around Toronto
The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a cube van was seen driving around the city playing a video which has been called 'offensive' and 'hateful.'
Marge Simpson's likeness found in ancient Egyptian coffin. What does this discovery mean?
Coffin lids during the New Kingdom era are known for their intricate designs, but this particular cover was remarkable for another reason from the perspective of social media users and fans of the longtime Fox animated sitcom 'The Simpsons.'
Police look to identify 'nudist runner of the woods' caught on camera in western Quebec
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the owner of a Val-des-Mont business discovered security camera footage of someone running naked across his property on June 8 around 1:30 a.m.
Here's how summer blockbusters are expected to fare after last year's 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon
On the heels of last summer's 'Barbenheimer' takeover, movie theatres are seeing a slow start to the summer blockbuster season.
Historic building in Italy damaged by parkour tourists
Jumping from building to building in an ancient city might seem like a dream for those who practice parkour — a sport that involves making it past obstacles — but it can cause damage to historic buildings.
Olive oil shortage 'delicate dance' for cash-strapped restaurants
Canadian restaurants that rely on what is being called 'liquid gold' as the backbone of their menu are being forced to eat a massive extra cost during a worldwide olive oil shortage.
House rises for the summer, gov't vows to return 'ruthlessly' focused on improving Canadians' lives
The House of Commons has adjourned a few days early for its summer break, after members of Parliament agreed to pause their legislative business until mid-September.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Baden high school students 'can’t even focus' dealing with lack of air conditioning
Students at Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School are struggling with the lack of air conditioning in some parts of the Baden school.
-
Two vehicles catch fire in Waterloo crash
Two people have minor injuries after a fiery crash on Frobisher Drive in Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'People certainly were scared': University of Waterloo reacts after Occupy UW disrupts meeting
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
London
-
Cyclist dies after crash in east London
London police say a 54-year-old cyclist has died after a crash in the city’s east end.
-
Teen worker injured after fall at construction site
Initial reports indicated the worker fell from the top of this structure around 8:30 this morning. According to Elgin OPP, the 19-year-old victim suffered serious injuries.
-
'Start cleaning up your buildings': Tenant calls for better safety and security at one of city’s newest public housing buildings
It opened just a little more than two years ago with a goal of providing safe and affordable housing for those in need. Now some tenants at 122 Baseline Rd. W., a public housing apartment, say their building has become overrun by crime and drugs.
Barrie
-
Police investigation into suspicious package forced closure, evacuation in Barrie
A busy area in Barrie was closed, and several nearby buildings were evacuated on Wednesday for a police investigation.
-
Woman charged with arson after homeless encampment fire
Police charged a 32-year-old woman with arson after investigating a fire at a homeless encampment in Alliston.
-
Collingwood celebrates expansion of water treatment plant
The Town of Collingwood is celebrating the expansion of the Raymond A. Barker Water Treatment Plant.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour charged with criminal negligence causing death in Sudbury, Ont., mining fatality
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour and one of its employees have been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with a 2006 mining fatality in the Sudbury area.
-
Police say northern Ont. suspect resold $94K in rented equipment after removing GPS
A 47-year-old suspect from Powassan, Ont., has been charged with fraud and drug offences, as well as for participating in a criminal organization.
-
Insolvent northern Ont. real estate group accused of misusing tens of millions of dollars
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault suspect charged with threatening police in online rants
A 46-year-old has been charged after the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service received reports someone was threatening their officers and court staff online.
-
Teens charged with random, vicious assault in Sault Ste. Marie
Two teenagers, ages 15 and 16, have been charged after two adults were victims of a random assault in which they were kicked and bitten.
-
Sault police charge suspect who left young kids home alone
A 38-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is charged with criminal negligence and child abandonment after police found two young kids home alone following a 911 call.
Ottawa
-
High demand for air conditioners and electric fans as heatwave persists
Demand is high in Ottawa for electric fans and air conditioners, and it means HVAC workers are extra busy.
-
The unique ice from Shawville, Que. that is in high demand in this heat wave
Pushing out 18 tonnes of ice every day, Pontiac Ice says this early season heat wave has driven up demand for its ice cold product.
-
Residents, some councillors opposed to possibility of using clear plastic garbage bags in Ottawa
A policy idea that could come into effect in future years is getting pushback from residents and some members of city council.
Toronto
-
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
-
No TTC service on large section of King Street after streetcar derailment
The TTC says there is no service on a large stretch of King Street heading into the Wednesday afternoon rush hour after a streetcar derailed.
-
One person injured in shooting in York: TPS
One person has been transported to hospital in serious condition after a shooting in York on Wednesday evening.
Montreal
-
Here's when Montreal will see a break from the heat
Quebec has been dealing with a ridge of high pressure, which is responsible for the heat wave we've been seeing this week. Here's the forecast for when it's expected to break.
-
Montreal restaurant hit with projectiles; owner says it's because he is Jewish
Montreal police are investigating after a Jewish-owned business in the city's Mile End neighbourhood was hit with projectiles.
-
Rent prices in some Quebec cities are out of control, tenant group says
Moving into a new apartment anywhere in Quebec now comes with price tags unseen. Tenant groups say they have observed a pattern of rent increases that show the market is in their view, 'nightmarish.'
Winnipeg
-
'We're not cutting people off': Birchwood Terrace residents told not to worry about losing government supports
It's been more than one month since around 250 residents at a St. James area apartment were told to leave immediately due to structure deterioration, and now the premier is telling them not to worry.
-
Manitoba Tories in difficult position following byelection loss: professor
A political studies professor says the Manitoba NDP's byelection win of a Progressive Conservative stronghold seat shows the Tories are at a low point.
-
Manitoba dog owner warning of rabies after dogs attacked by skunks
A Manitoba dog owner is warning others to be careful about rabies after rabid skunks attacked her dogs earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
Oilers take lead from star captain McDavid in clawing way back into Stanley Cup Final
Somehow, some way, the Edmonton Oilers are alive in the Stanley Cup Final despite starting the series against the Florida Panthers with three losses. How they did it, you might wonder, is also the reason why you might not have any doubt: their star players, in particular Connor McDavid, ramped up their play to dominate and, importantly, thrived under the pressure of elimination.
-
Drugs, guns, cash seized in Strathcona County RCMP's 'largest bust'
Two people have been charged in connection to what Strathcona County RCMP said is the largest single seizure ever made by its drug unit.
-
Edmonton police ask for help to identify suspects in string of robberies
The Edmonton Police Service needs help to identify three suspects involved in a string of robberies in June 2023.
Calgary
-
Think you have a summer cold? There's a good chance it's COVID: experts
The circulation of respiratory viruses is normally highest in the fall and winter but COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been increasing over the spring and as we approach the summer.
-
Have you seen Matthew? Calgary police seek missing man
Calgary police are looking for help as they search for a man who went missing from the community of Bowness earlier this month.
-
Why are city crews flushing fire hydrants amid Calgary's water restrictions?
While water restrictions remain in effect throughout Calgary, the city said it still has to follow some necessary practices that might appear wasteful – such as flushing water lines via hydrants.
Regina
-
'Make them more uncomfortable': Riders look to keep win streak alive in Ti-Cats rematch
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have started the 2024 season on the road with a 2-0 record for the first time in franchise history after defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday.
-
'Sight to behold': U.S. Air Force cargo jet lands in Regina
Regina's International Airport hosted a true aerial behemoth late last week – courtesy of the United States Air Force (USAF).
-
Pats' Tanner Howe ready for dream come true experience at upcoming NHL Draft
Tanner Howe doesn't know when he'll hear his name called in Las Vegas at the upcoming NHL Draft, but the Prince Albert product and Regina Pats captain does know when it happens it will be a dream come true.
Vancouver
-
B.C. police complaint commissioner investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Vancouver police sergeant
A veteran sergeant with the Vancouver Police Department is under investigation by the B.C. police complaint commissioner following allegations of sexual misconduct from seven women, including female police officers and former students of his criminal justice courses.
-
Roads closed, homes evacuated due to 'suspected explosive device' in New Westminster
Homes were evacuated in a New Westminster neighbourhood Wednesday while police investigated a report of a "suspected explosive device," according to authorities.
-
Youth groped by 2 men on the way to school, Surrey RCMP say
Mounties in Surrey say a youth was groped by two men while on the way to school Wednesday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo highway crash sends 2 to hospital
Two people were rushed to hospital Wednesday morning, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed a section of highway in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
B.C. police complaint commissioner investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Vancouver police sergeant
A veteran sergeant with the Vancouver Police Department is under investigation by the B.C. police complaint commissioner following allegations of sexual misconduct from seven women, including female police officers and former students of his criminal justice courses.
-
Outdoor pet areas added to vessels on BC Ferries busiest route
Outdoor pet areas will be available on all BC Ferries vessels sailing its busiest route in time for the Canada Day long weekend.
Atlantic
-
Records to watch as temperatures soar in the Maritimes Wednesday
High temperatures for many communities in the Maritimes are forecast to reach near the standing records on Wednesday.
-
Transport Canada rescinding approval for Dartmouth Cove infill project: minister’s office
Transport Canada is rescinding its approval for the Dartmouth Cove infill project that has caused much back and forth between locals and officials.
-
RCMP seek witnesses after N.S. man dies, gas-powered bike goes missing
Police say they are looking for witnesses after fatal incident involving a gas-powered bicycle in Tupperville, N.S., Monday afternoon.
N.L.
-
Officials watching weather as seven wildfires burn in Labrador
Fire officials are keeping a close eye on rising temperatures as seven wildfires burn in western and central Labrador.
-
Body of 59-year-old man pulled from water off Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula
Police say first responders pulled the body of a 59-year-old man from the water off Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula on Tuesday, after he didn't return home from a fishing trip.
-
Newfoundland premier says Trudeau has shown 'willingness' to carbon tax alternatives
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.