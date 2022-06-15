WECHU: All Windsor-Essex beaches open, swim warning issued at one

Residents looking to cool down from the blistering heat will have a number of Windsor-Essex beaches to choose from this week.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, there are no beaches in the region closed this week, however, swimming is not recommended at Mettawas Beach due to high levels of bacteria counts.

WECHU says swimming isn’t recommended at the Kingsville beach due to an E.coli count of 296 which was collected during the health unit’s weekly sampling on Monday.

That number is down from the previous week which had a count of 1,000.

WECHU says the bacterial counts listed reflect the conditions at the time the sample was taken.

While water quality may change day to day depending on weather and lake levels, the health unit does not recommend swimming if there was a recent heavy rainfall, if the water is cloudy, or if you are unable to see your feet when in the water.

The health unit conducts beach water quality monitoring at nine public beaches at least once a week from June to September to make sure that the bacterial counts in the water are below provincial standards.

Beach sampling will take place every Monday, if the beach is closed due to high E. coli levels, it will be resampled on Thursday of the same week.