WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has reached a new tentative agreement with custodians and maintenance workers.

The board reached the deal with Unifor 2458, the union that represents about 170 custodians and maintenance workers, Thursday night after several weeks of local negotiations with the school board.

“This is a fair agreement for both the board and our employees,” said Director of Education Terry Lyons. “It’s a fiscally responsible contract that acknowledges the current circumstances in which we are currently operating, but also the contributions of these valued workers to our schools, our students and their families.”

Terms of the agreement will not be released, as it still needs to be ratified by both sides. The union has not yet set a date for a ratification vote.

“We’re pleased with this new agreement,” said Rick Nadin, chair of the WECDSB Custodial/Maintenance Unit for Unifor 2458. “It includes some important improvements for our members and we will be endorsing it when we bring it to them for ratification.”

Nadin said union leaders will be meeting Friday to establish a date for a vote.

Board Trustees will still need to ratify the agreement when they meet again as a Committee of the Whole on Oct. 13. Final ratification will occur when the board meets in public session on Oct. 27.