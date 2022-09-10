'We need to have at least one more year'. Windsor Corporate Challenge returns

500 people, on 50 teams, participated Saturday in fun, team-building events to boost morale and raise money for charity.

"(The) tenth year is such an achievement," founder Meighen Nehme told CTV News Saturday during the event at the Vollmer Recreation Complex in LaSalle.

"A little event that you know, started 10 years ago (and) now it's grown into such a large community event. We've raised over a million dollars for the local charities and we’re just so proud," said Nehme.

The event was cancelled in 2020 for the pandemic, and ran as a virtual scavenger hunt in 2021.

Nehme tells CTV News she did consider not putting on an event in 2022, but quickly changed her mind when she realized how much employees need to boost morale.

"I thought, you know, we need to have at least one more year and provide that to them."

The 10th annual Windsor Corporate Challenge was held Saturday September 10, 2022 at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)

"The whole point of the corporate challenge is to bring teams together, have them build on their team-building skills," says Nehme who did keep the pandemic in mind when planning Saturdays’ event.

"We did two sessions this year. We have a morning wave and an afternoon wave. We wanted to really respect everyone's thoughts on COVID restrictions and safe distancing."

In the last 10 years, Nehme says the challenge has raised one million dollars for local charities. This years’ beneficiary will be the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation (WCCF). Nehme hopes to raise $100,000 on Saturday.

"We are honoured to be chosen as the charity of choice for this year’s Windsor Corporate Challenge," WCCF Executive Director Houida Kassem wrote in a news release.

"As businesses gather on September 10th, for a fun day of team building, they will also be impacting those in our community diagnosed with cancer. Thanks to the Windsor Corporate Challenge and our community for supporting our patients in such a profound way."