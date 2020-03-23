WINDSOR, ONT. -- Michiganders will be under a stay-at-home order as the state wrestles with the COVID-19 crisis, but public health officials in Windsor-Essex don’t feel the same measure is needed.

On Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the new measure, Executive Order No. 2020-21, which will prohibit people from leaving their homes for work, to visit hospitals or long-term care homes or to participate in any public gatherings. It takes effect at 12 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Right now, too many people are still out and about unnecessarily, so we must do more,” said Whitmer in her address on Monday morning.

Michigan has been hit hard by the COVID-19 virus.

As of Monday at 2 p.m., Michigan had recorded 1,328 cases of the novel coronavirus and 15 deaths. Detroit alone has seen 411 cases and six deaths.

“Without additional aggressive measures, soon our hospitals will be overwhelmed,” said Whitmer.

The scenario is starkly different in Windsor-Essex where there have been just two confirmed cases of COVID-19 — and no recorded deaths due to the virus.

That reality has Dr. Wajid Ahmed, the medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex, unlikely to institute a similar measure just yet.

“That is possible, but it is also infringing on the rights of every individual and ordering them to stay home,” said Ahmed at the health unit’s daily briefing on Monday. “We have to have that level of credible risk to make that call.”

Ahmed has already ordered retail stores and service businesses like hair salons and tattoos parlours be closed, along with bars and restaurants.

On Monday afternoon, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a further strengthening of those measures, ordering a 14-day closure of all non-essential businesses effective Tuesday at midnight.

“For us, in order to say that, that, ‘We are moving in that direction,’” said Ahmed. “We may have to, but at this point, we don’t think this is necessary.”

The situation in Michigan is being closely monitored by the health unit according to Ahmed.

“We are definitely concerned,” said Ahmed.

A key concern is the risk of transmission presented by travelling healthcare workers moving back and forth between Windsor and Detroit.

“There is a system we’re trying to put in place to do a formal risk assessment of each of these cases individually,” said Ahmed.

The new stay-at-home directive in Michigan will allow people to go to the grocery store, get gas, and go to the pharmacy as well as leaving room for people to walk, hike or bike.

Whitmer said order will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday to 11:59 p.m. on April 13.

The blanket order isn’t out of the question for Windsor-Essex. However, according to Dr. Ahmed, current public health guidelines are striking the balance between safety and civil rights.

“If the risk assessment changes, we will be considering doing that,” said Ahmed. “We are already reminding residents to not go outside if you don’t have to.”