WATCH: Windsor driver charged after failing to stop

Windsor police say a driver failed to stop at a stop sign in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor police say a driver failed to stop at a stop sign in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver