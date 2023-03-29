WATCH: Windsor driver charged after failing to stop
If you run through a stop sign in Windsor, you might end up on the Windsor police social media pages, in addition to your fine.
Police posted a video on Wednesday of a driver who didn’t stop at an intersection.
Officers say the driver blew the stop sign and almost hit another car.
"Stop signs are there for a reason - and it's to save lives," said police.
The driver was charged with failure to obey a stop sign. They were issued a ticket for $110 and will lose three demerit points if convicted.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kitchener
Wet snow and heavy winds pelt Waterloo region
A blast of wet and wintry weather is sweeping through Waterloo region and Wellington County today.
‘My face was white with shock’: Cambridge father wins $1 million from Lotto 6/49
A 56-year-old Cambridge father has won $1 million from the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw.
London
2,700 cattle escape $2-million barn fire
Damage is estimated at $2-million after a barn and grass fire in southeast London on Tuesday.
OPP report minor injuries after crash near Aylmer
OPP in Elgin County are on the scene of a crash north of Aylmer. According to police, injuries are minor.
Winter weather advisory for most of southern Ontario
There’s a winter weather travel advisory in effect for Huron and Perth counties. According to Environment Canada, the advisory is in effect for Wednesday afternoon.
Barrie
More snow on the way for Simcoe Muskoka and surrounding areas
A weather travel advisory is in effect for late Wednesday afternoon.
High-angle rescue in Barrie after reports of people climbing crane
Emergency crews were called to a construction site on Johnson Street Tuesday night after reports people were climbing a crane.
Driver faces impaired charges after rolling car into ditch on Hwy 12
A driver was charged with impaired driving after rolling his car in Ramara Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
Highway 11 closed from Hwy. 101 to Smooth Rock Falls
Due to deteriorating weather conditions and a collision, Highway 11 is closed in both directions between the Highway 101 junction and Smooth Rock Falls on Wednesday.
Man accused of harassing Sudbury mayor speaks out after charge dropped
A 34-year-old man who used to live in Sudbury is sharing his side of the story after a criminal harassment charge involving former Mayor Brian Bigger in 2021 was dropper earlier this year.
Ottawa
LRT
LRT | Stage 2 of Ottawa LRT faces further delay
The long-awaited southern extension to Ottawa's light rail network is facing a further delay, a city committee heard Wednesday.
Tensions flare outside Ottawa school board meeting amid gender and washrooms discussion
Tensions flared Tuesday night outside an Ottawa school board meeting as trustees heard delegations about gender and washrooms in schools.
Toronto
Toronto police officer accused of failing to properly investigate woman's 'repeated pleas' for help before her murder
A Toronto police officer is facing disciplinary charges after he allegedly failed to 'conduct a sufficient investigation' into a woman's 'repeated pleas' for help with an ex-boyfriend that she had come to fear, just days prior to her murder.
'You're going to see cuts': McKelvie criticizes lack of support for Toronto in federal budget
Toronto Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie is warning that significant cuts to services and state-of-good repair work could be necessary as soon as next year.
First Nations leaders demand meeting with Ontario premier over mining, removed from chamber
Two First Nation leaders have been removed from Ontario's legislative chamber for shouting at Premier Doug Ford to meet with them over mining concerns.
Montreal
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | Bill 15: Quebec tables legislation to overhaul health system
The Legault government plans to reform Quebec's network through the creation of an agency called Santé Québec. Health Minister Christian Dubé introduced Bill 15, An Act to make the health and social services system more effective, on Wednesday.
The right to 'live a bit longer': Montreal student losing access to ALS meds calls for change
A 22-year-old McGill student who suffers from a terminal disease could soon lose access to the medication she needs because she's graduating from university.
Montreal synagogue spray painted with swastikas
A synagogue in The Plateau has been defaced with antisemitic graffiti. Swastikas were spray painted on Bagg Street Shul sometime over the weekend, said synagogue president Michael Kaplan on Tuesday.
Atlantic
N.S. mass shooting inquiry report must deliver 'clear commentary': family lawyer
A lawyer who represents Nova Scotia mass shooting victims' families said in an interview they are hoping "for clear commentary on what things went wrong and what things ought to have been done better or differently."
Cold front to sweep mix of snow, rain across the Maritimes Thursday
A low-pressure system moving north of the St. Lawrence River valley will sweep a cold front across the Maritimes on Thursday.
Listing on pause for landmark Nova Scotia church as officials sift through offers
The sale listing for a deconsecrated Roman Catholic church that has been a landmark in the Acadian community in southwestern Nova Scotia has been put on pause.
Winnipeg
Death in Main Street hotel room now a homicide; victim identified
Winnipeg police are now treating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man in a Main Street hotel as a homicide.
Winnipeg man arrested in Alberta sexual assault
A Winnipeg man has been arrested by Alberta RCMP in connection with a sexual assault that took place almost 20 years ago.
Winnipeg has not recorded a positive temperature since Valentine's Day. Here is how long the cold could last
Manitobans waiting for the temperature to warm up this spring will have to wait a little longer.
Calgary
Calgary high school student dies on class trip to Japan
A Calgary high school student has died while on an school trip overseas.
Online video between Danielle Smith and Artur Pawlowski creates doubt over interference
In an online video, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is heard speaking with outspoken Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski, creating more doubts about her influence on Alberta court cases.
Garage in southeast Calgary community gutted by fire
A detached garage in the community of Ogden was gutted by a fast-moving fire on Wednesday.
Edmonton
Edmonton officer injured when fleeing suspect crashed into cruiser: EPS
A high-speed pursuit in the Alberta capital Monday left one officer with minor injuries and a 33-year-old man facing several charges after a citizen helped make the arrest.
Vancouver
Lululemon shares up more than 10% after reporting Q4 revenue up 30% from year ago
Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. climbed more than 10 per cent in early trading after the company reported its net revenue for its fourth quarter rose 30 per cent compared with a year ago.
Metro Vancouver transit users expected to be hit with fare increase
TransLink is expected to approve a fare hike, despite receiving a nearly half-billion dollar bailout from the province just weeks ago.
Vancouver's 25-cent single-use cup fee will be eliminated May 1
Businesses in Vancouver will no longer be required to charge a fee for single-use cups as of May 1, a move that reverses a decision by the previous city council.