WATCH: Windsor driver charged after failing to stop

If you run through a stop sign in Windsor, you might end up on the Windsor police social media pages, in addition to your fine.

Police posted a video on Wednesday of a driver who didn’t stop at an intersection.

This driver was charged with failure to obey a stop sign. They were issued a ticket for $110 and will lose 3 demerit points if convicted. pic.twitter.com/lPzJ2zN5mN — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) March 29, 2023

Officers say the driver blew the stop sign and almost hit another car.

"Stop signs are there for a reason - and it's to save lives," said police.

The driver was charged with failure to obey a stop sign. They were issued a ticket for $110 and will lose three demerit points if convicted.