That snowman on your front lawn may not look the same tomorrow. And the same can be said for the copious amounts of snow piled all around Windsor.

Milder temperatures and rainfall is fin the forecast over the next few days and the City of Windsor is warning that will increase the risk of surface flooding due to melting snow.

Residents are being asked to check catch basins and ensure they are clear, as blocked catch basins can lead to localized surface flooding.

Homeowners should also make sure their eves troughs are unplugged and flowing properly and the connected downspouts are free of ice and flowing away from the foundation of the home.

For more tips on how to safeguard your home from the pending thaw, visit citywindsor.ca or call 311.