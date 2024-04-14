WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Warm but wet conditions expected Sunday

    A CTV News Windsor viewer submitted photo from April 2024. (Source: Andy Breschuk) A CTV News Windsor viewer submitted photo from April 2024. (Source: Andy Breschuk)
    Winds remain gusty Sunday with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm is possible. The average temperature for this time of year is about 12 degrees, but we could see a high of 23.

    Sunday night remains cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 7.

    Sunny skies return Monday with a high of 20 degrees.

    Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 late in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 25.

    Sunday night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light in the evening. Low 7.

    Monday: Sunny. High 20.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

    Thursday: Cloudy. High 16.

    Friday: Cloudy. High 10.

