Warm and sunny day in forecast for Sunday
The sun will be shining on Windsor-Essex this Sunday.
According to Environment Canada, the region is in for a sunny and hot day with a high of 28C.
The humidex is expected to reach 31C and the UV index will be at a 9, or “very high,” according to the forecaster.
It is expected to cool down in the evening with a low of 15C and clear skies.
Here’s a look at the weather over the next several days:
- Monday: Sunny with a high of 33C. At night, cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms, low of 21C.
- Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high of 28C. At night, cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 15C.
- Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of rain, high of 25C. At night, clear with a low of 12C.
- Thursday: Sunny high of 25C. At night, clear with a low of 14C.
- Friday: Sunny with a high of 29C. At night, clear with a low of 16C.
The average high for this time of year is 27.9C.
